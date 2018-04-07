BitShares One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.90 Million (BTS)

BitShares (CURRENCY:BTS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $378.27 million and approximately $6.90 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Lbank, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io and AEX. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00191115 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00136563 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00145571 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018071 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00032484 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011688 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,613,740,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on the as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin. Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this proces was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong. BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS). “

BitShares Coin Trading

BitShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lbank, BigONE, Gate.io, YoBit, CryptoBridge, BitShares Asset Exchange, ZB.COM, Tidex, Binance, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Poloniex, Bitcoin Indonesia, AEX, EXX and OpenLedger DEX. It is not possible to purchase BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

