bitSilver (BITSILVER) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.00

bitSilver (CURRENCY:BITSILVER) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, bitSilver has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. bitSilver has a market cap of $444,205.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of bitSilver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitSilver token can currently be purchased for $20.39 or 0.00292230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002912 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00672249 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00178185 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036634 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00055197 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

bitSilver Profile

bitSilver’s total supply is 21,782 tokens. bitSilver’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_SILVER. bitSilver’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitSilver

bitSilver can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is not currently possible to purchase bitSilver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitSilver must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitSilver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

