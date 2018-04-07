Bitz (CRYPTO:BITZ) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Bitz (CURRENCY:BITZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Bitz coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitz has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Bitz has a total market capitalization of $268,902.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Tao (XTO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004239 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00088896 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00041500 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003340 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bitz Coin Profile

BITZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2015. Bitz’s total supply is 1,990,891 coins. Bitz’s official Twitter account is @bitz_currency. The official website for Bitz is bitz.biz.

Buying and Selling Bitz

Bitz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Bitz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitz must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.