BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks to “Hold”

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on BlackLine from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.12.

BL stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.33. 956,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,181. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $2,070.44, a P/E ratio of -103.59 and a beta of -0.41.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $28,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Chris Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $1,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,090,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,860,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 223,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 66,740 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

