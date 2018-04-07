City Holding (CHCO) Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001,922 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,072 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.82% of City worth $135,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of City by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,953,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of City by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of City by 21.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of City by 83.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $349,235.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,234.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHCO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered City from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill set a $72.00 price objective on City and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. City has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $69.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,098.37, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. City Holding has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.43 million. City had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.25%. equities research analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

