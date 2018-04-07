BlackRock Inc. Has $134.47 Million Position in ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF (STIP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF (BMV:STIP) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.69% of ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF worth $134,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000.

Shares of BMV:STIP opened at $99.92 on Friday. ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF has a 12 month low of $1,750.00 and a 12 month high of $2,005.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2504 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from ISHARES 0-5 YEAR TIPS BOND ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd.

