Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.24% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $137,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 562,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,342 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,084,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,620,000 after acquiring an additional 137,100 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $81.85 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,621.76, a P/E ratio of 89.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.73. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $38.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 million. research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Paul J. Mellett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $778,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

