A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) Position Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,719,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,687 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.61% of A Schulman worth $138,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in A Schulman in the fourth quarter worth $929,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A Schulman by 186.8% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 102,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in A Schulman in the third quarter worth $432,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in A Schulman in the third quarter worth $368,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in A Schulman in the third quarter worth $2,133,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHLM shares. BidaskClub lowered A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on A Schulman from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Gabelli downgraded A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded A Schulman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

SHLM stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,269.59, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33. A Schulman Inc has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $674.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.10 million. A Schulman had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that A Schulman Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. A Schulman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

A Schulman Profile

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

