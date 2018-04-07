Media coverage about BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (NYSE:BYM) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4105950814466 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE BYM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,252. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%.

WARNING: “BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves (BYM) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.09” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/blackrock-insured-municipal-income-inves-bym-receives-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-09.html.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a diversified perpetual closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Inves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.