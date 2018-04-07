BlackRock World Mining Trust’s (LON:BRWM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

BlackRock World Mining Trust stock opened at GBX 366 ($5.14) on Thursday. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 307.09 ($4.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 425 ($5.97).

In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider Ian Cockerill bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £77,800 ($109,208.31).

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment and its subsidiary, BlackRock World Mining Investment Company Limited (together the Group), is engaged in investment dealing. The Company’s investment policy is to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximizing total returns.

