Blackstar Price Reaches $0.0001 (CRYPTO:BSTAR)

Blackstar (CURRENCY:BSTAR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Blackstar has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Blackstar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blackstar has a total market cap of $85,206.00 and $0.00 worth of Blackstar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Tao (XTO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00071549 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00048049 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000485 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015234 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Blackstar Coin Profile

Blackstar (CRYPTO:BSTAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Blackstar’s total supply is 630,795,971 coins. Blackstar’s official Twitter account is @Blackstar_dev. Blackstar’s official website is blackstarotc.com.

Blackstar Coin Trading

Blackstar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Blackstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackstar must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

