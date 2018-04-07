Blakecoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $105.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Blakecoin has a market cap of $167,460.00 and $105.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,915.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.90 or 0.05581580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $633.34 or 0.09208260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.01717460 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.02459280 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00197510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00600046 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00075817 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 15,122,697 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org.

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Blakecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blakecoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.