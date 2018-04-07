BlazerCoin (BLAZR) Price Tops $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

BlazerCoin (CURRENCY:BLAZR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, BlazerCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. BlazerCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $339.00 worth of BlazerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlazerCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.39 or 0.01713730 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007736 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004649 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015438 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001067 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022708 BTC.

BlazerCoin Coin Profile

BlazerCoin (BLAZR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2017. The official website for BlazerCoin is blazercoin.cf.

BlazerCoin Coin Trading

BlazerCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy BlazerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlazerCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlazerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for BlazerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlazerCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.