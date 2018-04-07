Blenheim Natural Resources’ (LON:BNR) Conviction-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Align Research

Blenheim Natural Resources (LON:BNR)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating reaffirmed by Align Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a GBX 1.47 ($0.02) target price on the stock. Align Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 374.19% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:BNR opened at GBX 0.31 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Blenheim Natural Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

About Blenheim Natural Resources

Blenheim Natural Resources Plc is an investment company. The Company’s principal activity is to establish strategic and portfolio investments in listed and unlisted shares, as well as in projects in the natural resources sector, which encompasses the mining, oil and gas, and agricultural sectors. The Company focuses on investment opportunities in the mineral exploration and mining sectors, including unquoted, as well as quoted businesses and investments in projects.

