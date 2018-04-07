BlitzPredict (XBP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $84.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00054053 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00034666 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012075 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00075866 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00022710 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00402887 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

BlitzPredict (XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,870,623 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1.

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

