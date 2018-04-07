BlockCAT (CRYPTO:CAT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.09 Million

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. Over the last seven days, BlockCAT has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BlockCAT token can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00007890 BTC on major exchanges including ForkDelta, IDEX, Cryptopia and Radar Relay. BlockCAT has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00678490 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00179243 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00037308 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051906 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BlockCAT Profile

BlockCAT’s launch date was July 15th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. The official message board for BlockCAT is medium.com/blockcat. BlockCAT’s official website is blockcat.io. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockCAT

BlockCAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Cryptopia, IDEX and ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to buy BlockCAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockCAT must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockCAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

