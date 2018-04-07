BlockCAT (CRYPTO:CAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,992.00

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. BlockCAT has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $4,992.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlockCAT has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One BlockCAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00007916 BTC on popular exchanges including ForkDelta, Cryptopia, Radar Relay and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00676432 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00178406 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036387 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00055435 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About BlockCAT

BlockCAT launched on July 15th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. BlockCAT’s official website is blockcat.io. BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BlockCAT is medium.com/blockcat.

BlockCAT Token Trading

BlockCAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, Radar Relay, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase BlockCAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockCAT must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockCAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

