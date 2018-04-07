BlockCDN (CRYPTO:BCDN) Tops One Day Volume of $4,592.00

BlockCDN (CURRENCY:BCDN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. BlockCDN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $4,592.00 worth of BlockCDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlockCDN has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One BlockCDN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00678180 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00182792 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036258 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BlockCDN Profile

BlockCDN’s launch date was November 9th, 2016. BlockCDN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BlockCDN’s official Twitter account is @BlockCDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockCDN’s official message board is www.blockcdn.org/images/con3.jpg. BlockCDN’s official website is www.blockcdn.org.

Buying and Selling BlockCDN

BlockCDN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BigONE. It is not possible to purchase BlockCDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockCDN must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockCDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

