Blocknet Market Cap Reaches $65.12 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $12.80 or 0.00185509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. Blocknet has a total market cap of $65.12 million and $41,426.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000927 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00019164 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009128 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Blocknet

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,088,608 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is not possible to buy Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

