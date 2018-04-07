Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.12 or 0.00191301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $66.74 million and approximately $31,833.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000906 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00018965 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009164 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,088,030 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. “

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Upbit. It is not possible to purchase Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

