Blocknet Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41,631.00 (CRYPTO:BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $13.14 or 0.00188040 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and CryptoBridge. Blocknet has a total market cap of $66.86 million and $41,631.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000925 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019222 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009143 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,088,295 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

