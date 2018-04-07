Blockport (CRYPTO:BPT) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 5:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $13.13 million and $66,877.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002961 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00679572 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014140 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00182788 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036484 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00054893 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,980,933 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official message board is medium.com/blockport. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

