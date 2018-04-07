BLOCKv Market Cap Reaches $45.81 Million (CRYPTO:VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $45.81 million and $132,065.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00680238 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014449 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00179163 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00037263 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051193 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,531,433,921 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLOCKv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.