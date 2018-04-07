Blox One Day Volume Hits $455,633.00 (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Blox has a total market capitalization of $22.28 million and approximately $455,633.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blox has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Blox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, HitBTC, Mercatox and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002948 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00675675 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00182422 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035560 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Blox Profile

Blox was first traded on July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,023,039 tokens. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blox is www.coindash.io.

Blox Token Trading

Blox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, Binance, Gatecoin, Gate.io and BigONE. It is not presently possible to purchase Blox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

