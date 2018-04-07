Blue Apron (APRN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blue Apron earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1176026375917 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE APRN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,430. The stock has a market cap of $355.98 and a PE ratio of -1.08. Blue Apron has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.13 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 787.55% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. Blue Apron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Blue Apron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $471,998.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 140,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,548.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,666 shares of company stock valued at $853,665.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

