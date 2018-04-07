Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (BCRH)

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a dividend payout ratio of -27.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Blue Capital Reinsurance to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

BCRH stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 24,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,318. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Blue Capital Reinsurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.24% of Blue Capital Reinsurance worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiaries, including Blue Capital Re Ltd. (Blue Capital Re), which provides collateralized reinsurance, and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd.

