BMC Stock (BMCH) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on BMC Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered BMC Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens set a $23.00 target price on BMC Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered BMC Stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of BMC Stock stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,580. The firm has a market cap of $1,364.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.34. BMC Stock has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $840.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.77 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $95,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $137,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 26.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after acquiring an additional 392,741 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the third quarter worth $285,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,793,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,977,000 after acquiring an additional 145,067 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter worth $24,678,000.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc is a provider of building products and services in the United States residential construction market. The Company’s segments include Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Texas, Intermountain, Western and Mountain West divisions. Its product offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods and an array of products, including millwork, doors, windows, structural components, floor and roof trusses and wall panels.

