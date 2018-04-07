BNP Paribas Reiterates Neutral Rating for Ocado (OCDO)

Ocado (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by BNP Paribas in a report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($8.00) price target on shares of Ocado in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Numis Securities lowered shares of Ocado to an “add” rating and set a GBX 650 ($9.12) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.81) price target on shares of Ocado in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs decreased their price target on shares of Ocado from GBX 560 ($7.86) to GBX 540 ($7.58) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.61) price target on shares of Ocado in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ocado presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 396.20 ($5.56).

Shares of Ocado stock opened at GBX 518.80 ($7.28) on Thursday. Ocado has a twelve month low of GBX 233.10 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 603.20 ($8.47).

In other news, insider Neill Abrams purchased 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.94) per share, for a total transaction of £18,638.38 ($26,162.80). Also, insider Tim Steiner sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($7.58), for a total transaction of £24,300,000 ($34,110,050.53). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,017.

Ocado Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a specialty pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store. The company also engages in the development and monetization of intellectual property and technology used for the online retailing, logistics, and distribution of grocery and consumer goods.

