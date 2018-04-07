Boeing (BA) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note published on Friday. The firm currently has a $358.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $378.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $365.19.

Boeing stock traded down $10.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.12. 5,710,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096,282. The company has a market cap of $197,968.13, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.16. Boeing has a 52-week low of $175.47 and a 52-week high of $371.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $25.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Boeing news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Solaris Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 31.0% in the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

