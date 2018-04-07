Boeing (BA) Shares Gap Down to $327.44

Boeing (NYSE:BA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $342.58, but opened at $327.44. Boeing shares last traded at $335.76, with a volume of 3524667 shares.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase set a $325.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Buckingham Research set a $203.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.19.

The stock has a market cap of $192,695.27, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. The company had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Boeing will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Boeing news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,515,544 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,473,889,000 after acquiring an additional 713,832 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,873,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,747,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,710,303,000 after acquiring an additional 296,949 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 7,215.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,919,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $972,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,427,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,010,877,000 after acquiring an additional 41,260 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

