Boenning Scattergood Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 28th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Boenning Scattergood has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ONB. BidaskClub upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

ONB stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,569.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 58,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/boenning-scattergood-comments-on-old-national-bancorps-q1-2018-earnings-onb-updated.html.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, provides a range of services, including commercial and consumer loan and depository services, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory and other traditional banking services. The Company focuses on community banking.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.