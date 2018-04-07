Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NYSE BCEI traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $27.08. 313,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,583. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.22, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 36.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 15,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 300,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/bonanza-creek-energy-bcei-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.