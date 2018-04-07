Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:PCLN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a $2,500.00 price objective on the stock.

PCLN opened at $1,905.64 on Tuesday. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,612.41 and a 52-week high of $2,067.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,879,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Booking by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Booking by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,081,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/booking-pcln-earns-outperform-rating-from-wedbush.html.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc provides online travel and related services to consumers and local partners. It operates Booking.com that connects travelers with various selection of incredible places to stay; priceline.com, one-stop- shop for hotel rooms, rental cars, airline tickets, vacation packages, and cruises; and KAYAK, a search service allowing consumers to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information.

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.