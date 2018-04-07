Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) to announce $166.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.10 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $163.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $166.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.30 million to $681.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $736.26 million per share, with estimates ranging from $724.70 million to $751.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Monday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other news, insider Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 6,413,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $110,634,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $229,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,247.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,682,831 shares of company stock valued at $115,327,897 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 38.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 865,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 238,407 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,513,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,857,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.66. The stock had a trading volume of 271,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.20, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $20.31.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, ladies, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

