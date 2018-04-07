BorgWarner (BWA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) by 152.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 194,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $16,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in BorgWarner by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 7,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in BorgWarner by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11,047.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.81. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $58.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo upped their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

