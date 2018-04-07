BorgWarner (BWA) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.16

Media stories about BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BorgWarner earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.6886153741238 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

BWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.27. 1,175,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,029. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,047.56, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

