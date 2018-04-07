BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) Short Interest Update

BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 523,679 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 778,333 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,243 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOMN opened at $22.40 on Friday. BOSTON OMAHA has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

In other news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp acquired 3,218,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $74,999,997.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOMN. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,966,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,708,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BOSTON OMAHA by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BOSTON OMAHA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/boston-omaha-corp-bomn-short-interest-down-32-7-in-march-updated.html.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation engages in outdoor billboard advertising business in the United States. The company acquires existing billboard locations in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Wisconsin. It also provides surety insurance products, as well as related brokerage services; and commercial real estate brokerage, property management, and other real estate services.

Receive News & Ratings for BOSTON OMAHA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOSTON OMAHA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.