Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

EPAY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

EPAY opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1,602.00, a PE ratio of 111.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 9,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $338,155.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,938,452.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $74,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $185,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,863 shares of company stock worth $1,066,720 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 286,229 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 51.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/bottomline-technologies-epay-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.