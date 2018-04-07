Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Bottomline Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 44.8771464330735 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

EPAY stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,602.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22 and a beta of 0.98. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.51 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 9,078 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $338,155.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,938,452.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 11,125 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $435,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,863 shares of company stock worth $1,066,720 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

