Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Reaches $0.0396

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Bounty0x token can now be purchased for $0.0396 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta, Kucoin and Gate.io. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $15,023.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002956 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00681505 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014230 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00181260 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036588 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,489,922 tokens. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Gate.io, Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bounty0x and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.