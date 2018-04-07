3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 2.4% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $53,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 16,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $212.25 on Friday. 3M has a 1 year low of $188.62 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $129,556.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (down from $251.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Citigroup set a $284.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.22.

In other 3M news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total transaction of $419,846.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total transaction of $8,849,169.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,757,665.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/bowen-hanes-co-inc-sells-6843-shares-of-3m-co-mmm-updated-updated.html.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.