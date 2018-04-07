Vetr Lowers BP (NYSE:BP) to Buy

Vetr lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has $44.43 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.10 to $40.10 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.26.

BP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.76. 9,060,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BP has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $44.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $135,795.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). BP had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $67.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. BP’s payout ratio is currently 126.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,801,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BP by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,270,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $179,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,709 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $71,406,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,881,000 after buying an additional 950,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,992,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

