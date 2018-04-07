Brady (BRC) Given News Impact Score of 0.13

Media stories about Brady (NYSE:BRC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Brady earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.8521505969326 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,939.01, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Brady has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.17 million. Brady had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Brady will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 9th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.43%.

BRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brady currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of identification solutions and workplace safety products that identify and protect premises, products and people. The Company has two segments: Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS). The IDS segment includes identification and healthcare products, and the WPS segment includes workplace safety and compliance products.

