Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 49.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,045 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,539 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 888.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,914 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cloud Peak Energy in the third quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cloud Peak Energy by 254.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 92,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 66,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLD. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cloud Peak Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloud Peak Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Cloud Peak Energy stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $229.26, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.05. Cloud Peak Energy has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Cloud Peak Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $213.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Cloud Peak Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloud Peak Energy Profile

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

