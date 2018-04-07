Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,900 Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,900 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 565,739 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after buying an additional 385,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,899 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 52,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,293 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 31,870 shares in the last quarter. Price Michael F raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price Michael F now owns 678,285 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $14,081,000 after buying an additional 158,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 59,490 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRC opened at $23.90 on Friday. Tejon Ranch has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.69.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The Company operates through five segments: Real Estate-Commercial/Industrial; Real Estate-Resort/Residential; Mineral Resources; Farming Operations, and Ranch Operations. Its Real Estate-Commercial/Industrial segment is engaged in building, land lease activities, and land and building sales.

