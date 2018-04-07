Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €51.00 ($62.96) target price from analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($74.07) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €56.00 ($69.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($70.37) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. equinet set a €59.80 ($73.83) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €64.00 ($79.01) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €57.71 ($71.25).

Shares of BNR stock traded down €0.12 ($0.15) on Tuesday, hitting €48.11 ($59.40). 163,223 shares of the stock traded hands. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($53.16) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($69.44).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/brenntag-bnr-pt-set-at-51-00-by-nord-lb-updated-updated.html.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, provides distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals worldwide. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.