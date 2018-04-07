BriaCoin (BRIA) Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. BriaCoin has a total market capitalization of $254,777.00 and $1,491.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BriaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00005006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BriaCoin has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001969 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003589 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001014 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BriaCoin Coin Profile

BriaCoin is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 728,142 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ore.Bz. It is not possible to purchase BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BriaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.