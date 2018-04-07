Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.05

Press coverage about Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bridge Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.9022409532652 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDGE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target on shares of Bridge Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bridge Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

NASDAQ:BDGE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.90. 55,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $659.67, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.68. Bridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Jr. Albert E. Mccoy acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $207,452.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,345.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $914,760.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,459 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

