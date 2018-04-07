Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 13,287.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 456.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 8,165.4% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $86.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $258,378.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo set a $101.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Vetr upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.28 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.04.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

