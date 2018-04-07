Briggs & Stratton (BGG) & Its Peers Critical Analysis

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) is one of 14 public companies in the “Engines & turbines” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Briggs & Stratton to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton $1.79 billion $56.65 million 15.54 Briggs & Stratton Competitors $8.82 billion $424.20 million 12.37

Briggs & Stratton’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Briggs & Stratton. Briggs & Stratton is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Briggs & Stratton has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Briggs & Stratton’s rivals have a beta of 0.84, meaning that their average stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Briggs & Stratton pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Briggs & Stratton pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engines & turbines” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 36.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Briggs & Stratton has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Briggs & Stratton and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Briggs & Stratton 0 3 0 0 2.00 Briggs & Stratton Competitors 69 357 521 18 2.51

Briggs & Stratton currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.70%. As a group, “Engines & turbines” companies have a potential upside of 14.95%. Given Briggs & Stratton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Briggs & Stratton is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Briggs & Stratton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Engines & turbines” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Briggs & Stratton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Engines & turbines” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton 1.31% 10.25% 3.61% Briggs & Stratton Competitors 2.45% 9.66% 3.07%

Summary

Briggs & Stratton rivals beat Briggs & Stratton on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.